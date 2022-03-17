Why a holiday in the French Alps in winter is fun for everyone

After having spent so many months in the confines of our homes, many of us are craving the outdoors and the opportunity to get out into nature. A snow holiday may sound a bit daunting but it is a good option to get out into nature. The ideal time to plan a snow holiday in the French Alps is between December and April, and getting to France is as easy as a direct flight with Air France.

It’s also worthwhile noting that from hotels and resorts to travel operators, everyone is playing their part to ensure snow and ski season is done responsibly during the pandemic. Here are four (of the many) reasons why the French Alps is amazing for an active winter holiday – for everyone: Experience something different

Going on holiday is as much about experiencing exciting new things and places, as it is about relaxing and recharging – and a snow vacation is as ‘different’ a break as South Africans can take. With snow not often sighted in the country – at least, at depths that invite skiing or snowboarding– there’s a sense of romance attached to launching yourself out of your comfort zone and attempting to find your feet on particularly unfamiliar ground. For families, the magic that comes with experiencing a real-life snow-filled winter wonderland over the Christmas holidays - with Santa arriving on a sleigh - is a present the entire family will remember! The way the snow blankets soaring peaks and softens the sounds of nature adds an element of magic to exploring a new country, and there are few more inspiring adventure-filled destinations than the French Alps.

If you aren’t certain about where to start in terms of picking the place in the French Alps that’s best for you, there is a really handy ski-comparison tool that you can make use of to help you find the best destination for you. A Foodie Adventure Part of exploring any new destination is the opportunity to try out foods that you wouldn’t find at home. There’s plenty of adventure to be had in trying to decipher foreign-language menus and different cuisines, if you’re not clued-in. You may find some amazing new tastes that you can take home with you, when you try food that’s been part of the local culture for centuries.

Think warming Glühwein, cheesy fondue and raclette, a mesmerising array of flavourful sausages, gloriously decadent Tartiflette (a layered, gratinated combination of potato, cream, white wine, onion, bacon and cheese) and feather-light French pastries. A big part of what makes an all-inclusive resort option like a Club Med so amazing is that all meals are included in your package and are paid for upfront. You can happily try the very best French cuisine in the resort without having to worry about what it will cost you. Learn to Ski, Snowboard or Snowshoe

There’s a moment – after plenty of toppling over and dusting snow off the seat of your waterproof pants – where gliding across the pristine powder just ‘clicks’. You’ll need a few things: to leave your dignity in your room, shelve your ego for long enough to listen to your instructor – and fully embrace a sense of adventure. The French Alps are a great place to learn how to ski or snowboard – or brush up on long-forgotten skills. The instructors all hail from the internationally renowned ski school ESF (Ecole Française de Ski) and wield expertise and a sense of humour in equal measure to cater for all levels of ability. If they can teach a four-year-old how to ski – and they do, remarkably quickly – they’ll teach you too. Holiday preferences