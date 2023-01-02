Why a local language is important when choosing an international travel destination

The "Most 2022 Phrase" is "Please don't cancel my plans". Duolingo, a leading online learning platform, selected this phrase, found in its English for Spanish-speakers course, to reflect the tone and overall feeling of the year which saw record number of flight cancellations, natural disasters in vacation spots, and soaring travel costs.

Alongside the "Most 2022 Phrase", the platform also launched the company's third global Language Report, which examines the latest language trends based on data from millions of learners. The 2022 Language Report provides thoughtful analysis and unique insights into what learners want to study and why. This year's global data shows how reopened borders and eased travel restrictions impacted learners' study choices. Key findings reveal:

Ukrainian language learning surged. More than 1.3 million people around the world began studying Ukrainian in a show of solidarity following Russia's invasion in February, making it the fastest-growing course this year. English remains the most popular language to learn globally and ranks #2, even in the US. The top 10 languages studied around the world are (in order): English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Italian, Korean, Mandarin, Russian, and Hindi. Duolingo predicts 2023 will be the 'Year of the Confident Traveller'

There is reason to believe that 2023 will see big changes in learners studying for travel. For one, 45% of Americans plan or hope to learn a language ahead of travelling in the future, according to a recent survey by Duolingo. Not only that, but more than a third (38%) of Americans say that to feel comfortable while travelling they would need to know enough of their travel destination's language to have a simple conversation at the very minimum.

After two years of pandemic-induced hiatus, the world is up and running again – this time with extraordinary zeal and passion. Embracing YOLO in its truest sense, travellers are once again ready to put on their globe-trotting shoes to tick experiences off their bucket lists. They no longer seek just touristy experiences and want to travel like a local.

Language and culture are interlinked, and you cannot learn one of these without having a clear understanding of the other. Knowing the local language of your destination results in a more personal and richer experience with the native culture! Language is an important requisite for making travel plans The cultural essence of any place is significantly coded in its language. Travellers understand this and are becoming more conscious and mindful of their travel choices – of the impact that they leave on the destination and its people.

During the survey, about 50% of respondents agreed that the primary language of the destination is an important consideration factor for them while making travel decisions. The majority of the respondents (76%) said that relaxation and exploring new cultures act as the primary motivators for international travel in 2023. What can be a better way to experience the cultural diversity of a place than in its local language?

Say Bon Voyage! French tops the charts as the most preferred language Being spoken in more than 40 different countries across the globe, it is no surprise that the majority of the respondents plan to practice and brush up their French-speaking skills, followed by German, Arabic, and Spanish, before they venture out to an international travel destination. Most of these respondents (46%) are Gen Z and millennials. French is the fifth most spoken language in the world after English, Mandarin, Hindi, and Spanish.

It holds the official language status in about 30 countries. Popularly known as the language of culture, knowledge of French enables you to access great works in global art and literature. A little research on the culture of the destination before the trip helps one to be more respectful towards local communities and people. Shotgun! Language takes a front seat to authentic travel experiences