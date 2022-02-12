Why baecations are great for your relationship

We love baecations. There’s something about going away on a break with your partner. It’s time away from everyone and everything that is a distraction. It’s the time you need to get your relationship aligned again, a time to heal and also a time to reconnect.

We lead such hectic lives that when the opportunity comes to go on a vacation-no, bae-cation- with your significant other, you have to take it. There are many reasons why going on a couple’s trip is good for your relationship. Here’s some tips we got from experts. Shared Travel Experiences Bring You Closer

You might share the same bed, the same living space, but that doesn’t mean you should overlook the benefits of sharing travelling experiences. Seeing the world together puts you and your partner in unfamiliar situations where you have to rely on each other’s strengths to navigate challenges. You learn to rely on your partner more and work together as a team. – Allianz Travel Trips that couples take together make them healthier mentally Romantic getaways are good at helping couples reduce their stress levels. People need time away from the hustle and bustle of life to unwind. Research conducted has shown that people who take vacations or even a little time away from work are healthier. They experience less stress and are less likely to suffer from heart disease and strokes than people who never take the time for themselves.

When people take vacations with their partner, both people benefit. They also are more productive at work when they return.– Wisconsin Medical Journal Sleeping in a New Bed Studies have shown that changing your bedtime surroundings can do wonders for your quality of sleep, and one of the reasons for this is association. Even if your bedroom is a haven of peace and tranquillity, there is still an element of association to nights that you've lay there running through To Do lists in your head, with the same picture on the wall, crack on the ceiling, or bedside alarm clock you've looked at on sleepless nights.

Being in new surroundings removes you from any associations you may have that take you away from what should be your only thought – drifting off into a deep and peaceful slumber. – Psychology Today Memory Making These shared experiences also create new memories that you can reminisce about when life is crazy, and when you don’t always feel you’re on the same page.