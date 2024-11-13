Why KwaZulu-Natal should be on your travel bucket list this summer

With the official start of summer on the horizon, Durban remains a popular destination for many local travellers. According to Joe Segers Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! by Marriott Durban Umhlanga Ridge General Manager, the sun-drenched, subtropical coast of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) offers year-round charm while Durban, South Africa’s third-largest city, is renowned for its stunning beaches and warm hospitality.

Segers said that whether it is a quick, seaside escape or a gateway to more rugged adventures, the region has it all. “Just half an hour south of central Durban, Karridene Beach resorts offer serene seaside getaways, while Richards Bay, two hours to the north, offers opportunities for safari experiences and explorations of historic battlefield sites,” he said. Segers also added that KZN has endless things to see and do, however, here are some reasons why Durban and its surrounds should be on your travel bucket list.

Relaxing beaches along the Indian Ocean According to the expert, Durban’s beaches are simply irresistible, promising fun relaxation, especially during shoulder seasons. “North of the city, Umhlanga Rocks is the perfect spot for a beach escape, boasting sparkling clean sands and safe surroundings.

“With well-maintained public spaces, lifeguard-patrolled beaches, and a strong sense of community, visitors can have fun and enjoy their holiday with peace of mind,” said Segers. He said that the area is perfect for those looking for a more traditional coastal retreat where hotels like Protea Hotel by Marriott Durban Umhlanga are also close to beaches. Outdoor adventure

For those looking to live al fresco this summer, he said that outdoor enthusiasts can also explore the Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve, where hiking trails lead through coastal forest and past ancient dune formations. “Beyond the beach, explore the nearby Gateway Theatre of Shopping, where world-class retail, dining, and entertainment await, from cinemas to rock climbing. “A short drive takes you to uShaka Marine World, where you can dive into adventure at the aquarium, waterpark, and thrilling dolphin shows,” added Segers.

Explore outside of the city The expert also added that for families looking for a peaceful retreat, a short drive south of Durban will take you to and Karridene Beach where you will find a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. “Karridene Beach itself is a hidden gem on the South Coast, featuring golden sands and the inviting waters of the Indian Ocean. The area is great for leisurely beach walks or even some early morning fishing if that’s your style,” he said.

Segers also noted that the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal offers a wealth of natural beauty and outdoor activities. “You can venture just a few kilometres further to visit the quaint coastal villages of Illovo and Umkomaas, where you’ll find charming cafés, local markets and scenic ocean views. “Umkomaas is a diver’s paradise, known for the world-renowned Aliwal Shoal, one of the top dive sites in the world, where you can experience shark cage diving or explore vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life,” he explained.

Affordable holidays especially during the shoulder season With its warm temperatures, the region is an all-year-round destination, however, the shoulder months from March to May and September to November are ideal for visiting Durban. “During these periods, you will experience mild weather and quieter beaches, allowing you to genuinely enjoy the city’s natural beauty without the hustle and bustle of peak season,” said Segers.

The expert also added that the nearby Drakensberg mountains are a must-see during the shoulder-season months, with September to November offering ideal hiking conditions. “Known for their breathtaking landscapes, the Drakensberg boasts trails suitable for all levels of hikers. After a day of exploring the mountains, you can unwind at the coast, enjoying the peaceful surroundings and refreshing ocean breeze, just a short drive away,” he said. Safari vacations and more

Segers said that for those looking for a safari adventure, Richards Bay makes an excellent base for exploring northern KZN, where you will find some of South Africa’s top private safari reserves. “The dry months during shoulder season also provide the best opportunities for game viewing, as animals congregate near water sources. “For a unique adventure, visit Sodwana Bay in November to witness the incredible sight of loggerhead and leatherback turtles laying their eggs along the protected coast,” he said.