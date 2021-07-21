Why the Maldives is a scuba diving paradise
THE Maldives offers some of the most stunning beaches, overwater villas and the best views around, but the destination is more than just a honeymoon paradise.
There's plenty for water adventure seekers, including scuba diving. The Maldives compromises 26 ring-shaped atolls and more than 1 000 coral islands where you will encounter some of the most gorgeous underwater life ecosystems.
Club Med shares 4 reasons why you should add scuba diving to your Maldives bucket list:
Great climate
With a tropical environment and warm temperatures all year round, the Maldives is perfect for diving any time you choose. Water temperatures range from 26°C to 30°C and August to November is considered the best time of year to spot incredible sea life. January to April offers great visibility. The Maldives also has a range of scuba diving options for all levels, from beginner to advanced, with varying depths and areas you can comfortably explore based on your skill level.
The most breath-taking underwater scenery
The Maldives is home to about 5% of the planet’s coral reefs that come with an explosion of colour and home to a myriad marine life lured by the rich nutrients that flow in with the currents. When it comes to life underwater, the sights surrounding the Maldives when scuba diving is unmatched – you can be sure to catch sight of manta rays, whale sharks, dolphins, sea turtles and reef fish.
The opportunity to try something new
The Maldives makes for an incredible destination for active individuals, couples and families who love spending time outdoors and playing in the ocean. Scuba diving is one activity in the Maldives, but you also have the opportunity to view beautiful caves and rock formations, explore a turtle refuge, and much more. If you stay at an all-inclusive resort in the Maldives, you’ll be spoilt for choice with a whole host of other land and water sports to indulge in after your scuba diving trip. Snorkelling, kayaking and stand-up paddle-boarding are just some of the activities included in the rates. Be sure to check with your resort before you go.
Get up close with magnificent manta rays
Swim up close to manta rays. Manta rays are one of the most famous attractions for divers, and the Maldives is one of the few places in the world where you’re almost guaranteed a chance to see the majestic creatures during your dive trip. Manta rays weigh up to 2 300kg and can grow to 8m. If you are wondering whether it is safe, it is. They are harmless.