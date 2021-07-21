Why the Maldives is a scuba diving paradise

THE Maldives offers some of the most stunning beaches, overwater villas and the best views around, but the destination is more than just a honeymoon paradise. There's plenty for water adventure seekers, including scuba diving. The Maldives compromises 26 ring-shaped atolls and more than 1 000 coral islands where you will encounter some of the most gorgeous underwater life ecosystems.

Club Med shares 4 reasons why you should add scuba diving to your Maldives bucket list: Great climate With a tropical environment and warm temperatures all year round, the Maldives is perfect for diving any time you choose. Water temperatures range from 26°C to 30°C and August to November is considered the best time of year to spot incredible sea life. January to April offers great visibility. The Maldives also has a range of scuba diving options for all levels, from beginner to advanced, with varying depths and areas you can comfortably explore based on your skill level.

The most breath-taking underwater scenery The Maldives is home to about 5% of the planet’s coral reefs that come with an explosion of colour and home to a myriad marine life lured by the rich nutrients that flow in with the currents. When it comes to life underwater, the sights surrounding the Maldives when scuba diving is unmatched – you can be sure to catch sight of manta rays, whale sharks, dolphins, sea turtles and reef fish. The opportunity to try something new