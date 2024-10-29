Why travellers are demanding later check-out times

According to the 2025 Hilton Trends Report, sleep tourism soared in 2024 as sleep retreats made headlines and mindful drinking served up clear-headed conversations and sweeter slumbers. The report said that the world is losing sleep and looking to find time to relax, recharge and catch a few extra doses of sleep.

“Nearly half of global travellers avoid setting an alarm on vacation. And two in five travellers choose hotels where they think they can achieve a better night’s sleep,” said the report. Netizens shared the same sentiments with some taking to social media platform, X, calling for check-out time at hotels to be revisited as part of efforts to get more sleep. We need to talk to Hotels, B&B & Guesthouses with this 10am check out 🤦🏾‍♂️

Rather let guests check out at 12pm and schedule check in for 3pm. Or split rooms… Have early check out/ check in rooms and late check out/ check in rooms. — Son of Gobani (@SonofGobani) October 28, 2024 Another user, @SonofGobani agreed and said: “You are likely to sleep between midnight and 3 am after a night out, and have to be out by 10 am. It’s very uncomfortable.

“Rather let guests check out at 12 pm and schedule check in for 3pm. Or split rooms… Have early check out/ check in rooms and late check out/ check in rooms.” True. Make it 12PM at least coz 10AM I’m still waking up 😭😭😭 — M-Jay (@M_Jay94) October 28, 2024 @M_Jay94 said: “True. Make it 12PM at least coz 10 am I’m still waking up 😭😭😭.”

Some netizens pointed out that though early check-out may not be the best for travellers, it is convenient for accommodation providers. An average establishment with minimum of 10 rooms if cleaning staff spend 30 mins per room (reasonable) that's 5 hours. Between 10 am - 2 pm is only 4 hours. Cleaning sttff have to work harder. 10 am check out time is not unreasonable. You pay for the night. Leave by 10. — Rolling in the... dark 🙄 (@leeroyza1) October 28, 2024 @leeroyza1 said: “An average establishment with minimum of 10 rooms if cleaning staff spend 30 mins per room (reasonable) that's 5 hours.

“Between 10 am - 2 pm is only 4 hours. Cleaning staff have to work harder. 10 am check out time is not unreasonable. You pay for the night. Leave by 10.” Then it means we also need to revisit the early/2pm check in . It’s not fair that you want to check in early but check out late. Housekeeping don’t have it easy especially with the kind of mess yall leave behind. There isn’t enough turnover time for them if u want late check out — Mamello (@ZamaWaMosotho) October 28, 2024 While @ZamaWaMosotho said: “Then it means we also need to revisit the early/2 pm check in . It’s not fair that you want to check in early but check out late.

“Housekeeping don’t have it easy especially with the kind of mess y’all leave behind. There isn’t enough turnover time for them if u want late check out.” According to Roomraccoon.co.za, a cloud hotel management service advising hotels, it is a hotelier’s duty to ensure that the check-in and check-out process runs smoothly especially in today’s fast-paced world where people have become increasingly impatient. “Communicating the check-in and check-out times is important to avoid problems and give the housekeeping staff sufficient time to clean the rooms. Hotels usually have a checkout time of around 11 am or 12 am to allow the staff to clean and prepare the rooms for upcoming guests.