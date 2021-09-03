Why you need a burnout break

There's nothing more tempting than to lay by the pool, a cocktail in hand, admiring the azure ocean in front of you. No stress. No work or home drama. Just you doing nothing but relax.

A holiday is a perfect cure for burnout as it allows you to pause, reflect and give your body rest, even if it's for a few days. Challenges Work and home life can be demanding. You spend days at the office (or at home working from a tiny desk in your bedroom), juggle household responsibilities and other social commitments. Sometimes it gets too overwhelming.

As someone who deals with stress due to deadlines and other commitments, I know how devastating burnout can be. It saps your energy, leaving you unmotivated, hopeless and unfulfilled. You end up not coping with your stress, which leads to severe issues like anxiety disorders and disengagement. When you should take a break

I take two breaks a year. The first I take in July, which is usually a week or two. The next is during the summer holiday for two weeks. It allows my body and mind to recharge, a time to do as little as possible. I usually take isolated trips where I savour the views, put my feet up with a good book and de-stress with an activity of two. You want to rest as much as possible, so leave the laptop at home. Planning

Planning a holiday can be stressful, but burnout breaks require minimal planning. Stick to local travel. You can drive or take a short flight to your destination. Avoid chain hotels with large crowds and stick to private villas, safari destinations and other isolated attractions. You want the trip to be tranquil. The last thing you want is to be woken up by kids running in the hotel corridor. Self-catering works well for families or a couple wanting privacy. During the trip