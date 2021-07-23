Why you should explore SA this cold weekend

While summer seems to be the IT season, promising lazy days at the pool, sunshine galore and icy cocktails with views to die for, winter is just as enjoyable. Not convinced? Here are reasons why you should explore this weekend: There are plenty places to choose from

From log cabins to hot tubs and mountain views, the choices are endless. Destinations like Kruger National Park and other South African National Parks, mountain lodges and cosy cabins in the forest are among the options to choose from. Please note Gauteng travel isn't permitted under lockdown level 4. Not many people are travelling Most travellers tend to skip winter holidays to save for their upcoming summer trips. With minimal demand, travellers can explore popular attractions without the manic crowds, which comes in handy during this pandemic.

You are bound to find discounts With many airlines, accommodations and activity spots vying for travellers' attention, you may snag unbelievable bargains when you book your trip. Most businesses advertise winter packages in a bid to lure travellers to their property or attraction. With proper planning and research, you're bound to save some cash. Check social media to see if places are offering deals. It offers a time for reflection