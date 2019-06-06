Treat your loved one to the gift of travel. Picture: Pexels.

Gone are the days when people gift socks, underwear or perfume to someone for their birthday. With travel becoming accessible for everyone, many people have swapped the normal gift ideas for something that demands a little exploration. Having been bitten by the travel bug many years ago, I normally ask my dear friends and family to gift me anything travel related for special occasions. This could be anything from a night away at a peaceful retreat, a travel pillow or a passport holder.

I found that the gift of travel opens your mind to different cultures and cuisines. It creates lasting memories and allows you to look forward to something long after that special occasion is over. This year I have gifted myself a trip for my birthday. I decided that instead of spending money on extravagant dinners, I should head to somewhere different, a place where I could relax and plot the year ahead.

Many people may assume that gifting travel is a costly affair, but it really is not. There are many deals available that offer value for money. Look at booking sites that offer reduced prices on holidays. If you are lucky, some establishments may throw in a free breakfast.

Here are some reasons why you should gift travel:

You get to experience different cultures: Depending on where you are travelling, travellers get to experience different cultures and traditions during trips. From visiting a cultural village or dining with a local, there’s plenty of experiences that come with a single travel gift.

It is an excuse for group travel: Travel unites people. A single gift can entice others to want to travel, some even booking the same destination to spend with their friends.

It will be a hard gift to beat: Be the rival of your friends or family when you gift them a travel gift. Your gift is most likely to be talked about for months unless they receive something extravagant like a car.

