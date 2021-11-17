Why you should turn your summer holiday into a digital free zone

Summer holidays are upon us. It is time to catch some sun, splash on the beach or plan a string of outdoor activities. After a long-drawn year in between the vaccine rollout, civil unrest and price surges, it is finally time to put your feet up and rest. While most travellers will list wi-fi among their holiday must have amenities, some intend to go digital-free.

Holidays are usually stress-free, but constant pressure to post about your trip may make you reach for your device more frequently. When I travel for leisure purposes, I tend to go digital-free. While I keep my phone switched on in case of an emergency, I steer clear of social media and the internet. It helps me unwind, appreciate my surroundings and immerse myself in the destination and its activities.

A digital-free holiday is also a great way to better connect with yourself and your loved ones, whether you are travelling solo or with your family. Being on your device robs you of spending quality time with yourself or your loved ones. You become so engrossed about capturing the perfect shot for social media or catching up with friends back home that you forget about making memories with those right there with you. Keep your devices in your room and plan activities like hikes, zip line tours or bring a game that you can play at your accommodation. Another benefit of a digital-free holiday is rest and rejuvenation. Instead of scrolling through your feed, enjoy an afternoon reading at the pool, a spa treatment, or a nature walk. Use every opportunity while on a break to soak in the calm, peace and tranquillity before going back to your fast-paced lives.