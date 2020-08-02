With intra-provincial travel allowed, here are 5 tips on how to plan that much-needed holiday

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane recently announced that leisure travel is allowed for intra-provincial travel, meaning that travellers can now plan their trips within their province during level 3 lockdown. Here are some tips on how to plan your intra-provincial trip: Choose your intra-provincial location Write down a list of places you want to visit in your province. Take into consideration the cost of travelling, pit stops and attractions that the destination offers. Some may prefer to travel somewhere closer to home, while others may want to take longer, scenic drives. Choose accommodation

Before you finalise your accommodation booking online, call the establishment to find out whether they are opened to the public, what their requirements are during the pandemic and the available activities. Asking questions is essential to ensure your safety.

Set a budget

In these tough Covid-19 times, one has to be cautious with their spending habits. Drawing up a budget is essential to curb unwanted spending. Take factors like petrol, accommodation, food, entrance fees, and other expenses into consideration when you create your budget.

Create an itinerary

Once you set a budget, create an itinerary. Keep in mind the lockdown regulations when creating your itinerary. Find out what attractions are opened close to your accommodation and plan accordingly. An itinerary helps you stay active during your travels, especially after being in lockdown for five months.

Pack your mask, sanitiser and other personal protective equipment

Always ensure you wear a mask and sanitise at all times. It's travellers responsibility to abide by all the regulations when they embark on their travel trip. Always pack extra masks, sanitiser and personal protective equipment as a way to prevent yourself and others from contracting the virus.