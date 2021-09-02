Wondering whether you can renew your passport during level 3? We have the deets

Now that travel is reopening, many travellers who want to venture abroad need to apply or renew their passports. But after closing their offices during adjustment level 4, the Department of Home Affairs has revealed that people can visit their nearest branch during level 3.

They can visit for passport applications and collections, registration of births including late registration of birth, Smart ID card, retention and renunciation of citizenship, provision of frontline services at Ports of Entry and more. Unfortunately, the Refugee Reception Centres remain closed. The Home Affairs offices will open between 8am and 3.30pm from Monday to Friday.

"DHA service contact points observe all Covid-19 health protocols. When visiting our offices, please observe social distancing and wear a face mask," an alert on their website revealed. Some travellers can also go to selected banks in their city to get their passports done. According to the Department of Home Affairs, you will have to make an online application to get an appointment at the bank. No walk-ins will be permitted.

Cape Town resident Marchelle Abrahams shared her recent experience. "We went onto the Department of Home Affairs E-portal, made our bookings and paid for it online. "We could choose a time slot to do our biometrics and photos at a designated bank and got an appointment for the next week.