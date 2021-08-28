Workation vibes: top 10 cities to enjoy a working holiday
A WORKATION can offer many benefits for the mind, body and soul, whether it is an overnight stay at a hotel in their city, a two-day getaway to another province, an island escape on the continent or an international trip.
However, deciding on the perfect workation destination can also be quite challenging.
Thankfully, the folks at Holidu.co.uk compiled the index to help make the decision much easier.
They analysed a variety of factors to come up with the list, including monthly cost of a one-bedroom apartment, the number of things to do rated 4-stars and above, the cost of after-work drinks, the average hours of sunshine and the wi-fi speed.
The research also found that Cape Town ranked the highest in Africa.
Sarah Siddle, PR and Online Marketing at Holidu.co.uk, expects to see the workation trend grow over the next few years.
"The events of the past year and a half have completely shifted how we work, showing us that we don't always have to be in the office five days a week to do our jobs. We expect to see the workation trend rising over the next few years, as more companies are giving employees the flexibility to continue to work while they take longer trips abroad. This, in turn, results in a better work-life balance.
"A workation is the perfect way to spend an extended period of time in a destination you want to explore without the limitations of staying within yearly holiday allowances," she said.
Here are the top 10 cities to enjoy a work holiday:
1. Bangkok, Thailand
2. New Delhi, India
3. Lisbon, Portugal
4. Barcelona, Spain
5. Buenos Aires, Argentina
5. Budapest, Hungary
7. Mumbai, India
8. Istanbul, Turkey
9. Bucharest, Romania
10. Phuket, Thailand