Workation vibes: top 10 cities to enjoy a working holiday

A WORKATION can offer many benefits for the mind, body and soul, whether it is an overnight stay at a hotel in their city, a two-day getaway to another province, an island escape on the continent or an international trip. However, deciding on the perfect workation destination can also be quite challenging.

Thankfully, the folks at Holidu.co.uk compiled the index to help make the decision much easier. They analysed a variety of factors to come up with the list, including monthly cost of a one-bedroom apartment, the number of things to do rated 4-stars and above, the cost of after-work drinks, the average hours of sunshine and the wi-fi speed. The research also found that Cape Town ranked the highest in Africa.