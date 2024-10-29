Would you invest R1.6 million in a private investigator to curate your dream honeymoon?

In a world where social media platforms have caused the demise of many relationships and platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram constantly enhancing security features to protect user information, imagine having a private investigator follow you and your partner around to find out what makes you tick so they can plan your honeymoon. Luxury safari travel company announced that it has launched a bespoke honeymoon package, The Designer Honeymoon, where couples bear it all as a seasoned private investigator and former FBI agent shadows them months before their trip meticulously gathering personal insights from the pair.

“From deep-diving into their social media profiles and trailing them in their daily lives to interviewing their closest friends and family, no stone is left unturned in discovering what they love and hate,” said the travel agency. In the spirit of opening up, guests are required to sign off on a unique agreement, granting the private investigator a week to discreetly track their every move and uncover the hidden details that make them tick. The experience costs $90,380 (R 1 601 348) per couple and includes the travel agency designing a honeymoon package to suit every unspoken need and desire of the happy couple.