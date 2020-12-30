Your camping essentials guide

Are you embarking on a camping adventure? Be sure to pack these essentials: Tent Picture: supplied by Loot.co.za The first item you need for a camping trip is a tent, unless you are planning to sleep under the stars. The type of tent depends on the number of travellers on the trip. An option can be the Tentco Savannah 4 Bow Canvas Tent which boasts weatherproof UV, is rot and mildew resistant groundsheet and has an electroplated high tensile steel frame. Price: R3699 Visit: https://www.loot.co.za/product/tentco-savannah-4-bow-canvas-tent/mhfd-6889-g100?utm_source=IOLTravel&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=Camping

Sleeping bag

Picture: supplied by Loot.co.za

Now that your tent is sorted, the next item you will require is a sleeping bag. The type of sleeping bag you get depends on the season you are travelling. There are various types including goose down, duck down and hollow-fibre synthetic sleeping bags too.

The Vango Planet 100 is ideal for avid globetrotters as it is lightweight. Its Vango Shield protects against bacteria, mould and insects, while the treated mosquito net at the head and foot keep out unwanted bugs.

Price: R1,749

Visit: https://www.loot.co.za/product/vango-planet-100-sleeping-bag-volcano/rcgx-6149-g890?utm_source=IOLTravel&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=Camping

Camping chair

Picture: supplied by Loot.co.za

The camping chair is another item, and thankfully there are plenty of options to choose from. A favourite is the Kaufmann Directors Chair that boasts a steel table and a new flat frame design. It can hold people under 160 kilograms making it perfect for all ages and available in grey and blue colours.

Price: R1,250

Visit: https://www.loot.co.za/product/kaufmann-directors-chair-with-steel-table-blue-grey/jvnl-4912-g050?utm_source=IOLTravel&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=Camping

Cooking pots

Picture: supplied by Loot.co.za

If you are preparing food during your camping trip, bring along a pot set. One of the most popular choices is the Fire Maple Fire-Fanatic Pot Set. It contains a 900-millilitre pot and a 400-millilitre lid that can double up as a bowl or small pot or pan and is constructed of hardened anodised aluminium. Pack some food supplies- mainly canned food- to prepare.

Price: R399.

Visit: https://www.loot.co.za/product/fire-maple-fire-fanatic-pot-set/dgzc-5065-g260?utm_source=IOLTravel&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=Camping

Lighting

Picture: supplied by Loot.co.za

Ample lighting is vital depending on the type of camping site you book. The UltraTec LED rechargeable camping light features 4 LED flashlight and 24 LED lantern modes, 50-hour runtime in Lantern mode and 100 hours runtime in Flashlight mode, a built-in overcharge protection circuit and a 220V AC charger.

Price: R365

Visit: https://www.loot.co.za/product/ultratec-led-rechargeable-camping-light/hfpm-3453-g8a0?utm_source=IOLTravel&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=Camping

