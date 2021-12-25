TravelTravel Tips
FOR those who want to go on a hiking trip, the first thing you need to do is get the right items, which depends on the number of days you are travelling. File picture: Pexels

Your hiking essential guide in time for the holidays

Hiking is one of the cheapest and most convenient ways to travel. Not only will it help you shed all those extra kilograms, but travellers can also experience some of the most diverse landscapes in South Africa.

And travellers can plan their experiences however they see fit. For those who want to go on a hiking trip, the first thing you need to do is get the right items, which depends on the number of days you are travelling.

Here are some essentials you should have:

A tent

Carry this if you are embarking on a multi-day hiking adventure. The type of tent depends on the number of travellers on the trip, so head to your nearest outdoor retailer to find one that suits you.

Hiking boots

Don't even think about wearing sneakers on these hikes. Invest in a pair of hiking boots as the terrain is often off-path and uneven.

Thick socks

As tempting as it may wear thinner and shorter socks, thick socks help combat those bushy shrubs and cheeky creepy crawlies.

Rain jacket

The weather is unpredictable so try to carry a rain jacket in case it starts to rain during your hike.

A full-brim hat

Wear a full brim hat in the summer weather to prevent sunburn – your face will thank us later.

A pocket knife

Use this to “cut yourself out of sticky situations”. Be careful with the handling of it.

Water

Always keep hydrated.

Packets for trash

There are no dustbins or clean up services in the great outdoors so carry a packet to store your trash.

Painkillers and antihistamines

These help with headaches and even nasty insect bites.

Energy snacks

Try to pack healthy snacks that provide energy.

