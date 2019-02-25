Split, Croatia is where Paweł Pawlikowski’s Cold War was filmed. Pic: Earth Trekkers

This year’s Oscar-nominated films take us on a journey around the world, from Harlem to Croatia, Mexico City and London.



Here’s our travel guide to the star destinations of the 2019 Oscars:





A Star is Born – Coachella Valley, Palm Springs, Los Angeles

Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role – Lady Gaga, Best Actor in a Leading Role – Bradley Cooper





Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s epic sobfest A Star Is Born showcases California’s Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley – particularly in its intense concert performance scenes. The film’s first shoot took place at one rather well-known venue, the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, best known as the venue that hosts the famous Coachella Festival.





The Favourite – Hatfield House

Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role – Olivia Colman





Set in 18th century England, The Favourite tells the story of Queen Anne (played by Olivia Colman) who finds herself in a love triangle with her friend Sarah (Rachel Weisz) and a servant (Emma Stone).





While the historical accuracy of these events has been hotly debated, the movie was filmed in a real historic country house in Hertfordshire, England. Hatfield House’s long corridors and staircases have been a favourite of film-makers for good reason – and you can visit them yourself.









Black Panther – Atlanta, Iguazu Waterfalls, Argentina

Best Picture





Many would love to visit Wakanda – at the height of the film’s popularity, people were actually searching booking sites for flights to the fictional African nation.









To visit the locations from some of the most stunning scenes of Black Panther you’ll need to go to Argentina’s Iguazu Falls. With 275 waterfalls over 3km, it’s truly a sight to behold.





Green Book – Louisiana

Best Picture, Best Actor in a leading role – Viggo Mortensen





Green Book is actually based on a travel guide. First published in 1936, The Negro Motorist Green Book helped black travellers in the Jim Crow era by providing a list of “safe” hotels and motels around the US, where they wouldn’t be harassed or discriminated against.





However, the cast didn’t actually hit the road that much in the end – all of it was shot in Louisiana, according to director Peter Farrelly. Locations you can visit include the International House Hotel, the Clover Grill diner in the French Quarter and the W.P. Brown House.









Roma – Mexico City

Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Foreign Language Film

Alfonso Cuaron’s newest film, Roma has been lauded by critics for its strong sense of place. In this case, the place is Mexico City in the early 1970s and the film tells the story of an indigenous live-in maid working for a middle-class family.





Roma is set in the Colonia Roma neighbourhood of Mexico City and the house in the film is located on 22 Tepeji St – directly across the street from where Cuaron grew up, at number 21.





If Beale Street Could Talk – Memphis

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Regina King





Barry Jenkins’ first film since 2016 Oscar-winning Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk is set in Harlem in 1974. An adaptation of the novel by James Baldwin, it tells the story of a single mother of six who falls in love with a garbage man, played by James Earl Jones.





As the New York neighbourhood that was once the centre of the city’s African-American community is increasingly gentrified, production designer Mark Friedberg had to search out those “few blocks in Harlem that still looked like Harlem,” according to the New York Post.









Bohemian Rhapsody – London, England

Best Picture, Best Actor – Rami Malek





The biopic, following the electrifying rise of Freddie Mercury and Queen, is set in London, New York, and Amsterdam but it turns out that almost all of it was filmed in the UK.





While you’d need a time machine to experience the old Wembley Stadium, you can visit Bovington Airfield in Hertfordshire, which was used to recreate the iconic venue for the movie. The hustle and bustle of London features heavily in the film, with plenty of locations you can visit. The college Mercury attended, Ealing Art College, is set in Bromley’s Old Town Hall.





Cold War – Poland, Croatia

Best Directing, Best Foreign Film





A love letter to his parents, Paweł Pawlikowski’s Cold War tells the story of star-crossed lovers under communism in iron curtain Europe. Starting in rural Poland in 1949, the film follows the couple, who perform folk music together, to the streets of East Berlin to Paris and Yugoslavia over 15 years.



