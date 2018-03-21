Turkish Airlines has added direct flights, three times a week, from Istanbul to Aqaba in Jordan. Aqaba becomes Turkish Airlines’ second direct destination in the country, supplementing the regular service to the capital, Amman.
Aqaba, Jordan’s port city and its famous window on to the Red Sea, is popular with tourists and holiday makers.
There is a special offer for Miles&Smiles members* for Turkish Airlines’ trips to Aqaba, completed by 11th June 2018, of a 25% reduction in the miles needed to redeem either award tickets or upgrades.
Aqaba flight times as scheduled from March 19th;
|
Flight No.
|
Days
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
TK818
|
Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays
|
IST
|
22:00
|
AQJ
|
23:50
|
TK819
|
Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays
|
AQJ
|
00:45
|
IST
|
04:20
All times are in LMT.
To view the flight schedules please visit www.turkishairlines.com.
* Turkish Airlines reserves the right to make changes in this regard.