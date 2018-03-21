Pics: Supplied

Turkish Airlines has added direct flights, three times a week, from Istanbul to Aqaba in Jordan. Aqaba becomes Turkish Airlines’ second direct destination in the country, supplementing the regular service to the capital, Amman.

Aqaba, Jordan’s port city and its famous window on to the Red Sea, is popular with tourists and holiday makers.

There is a special offer for Miles&Smiles members* for Turkish Airlines’ trips to Aqaba, completed by 11th June 2018, of a 25% reduction in the miles needed to redeem either award tickets or upgrades.

Aqaba flight times as scheduled from March 19th;

Flight No.

Days

Departure

Arrival

TK818

Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays

IST

22:00

AQJ

23:50

TK819

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

AQJ

00:45

IST

04:20

Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays

All times are in LMT.

* Turkish Airlines reserves the right to make changes in this regard.