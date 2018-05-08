With a workforce of 240 full-time employees in early 2018, the world-class resort is confident that it will continue to produce strong performance and job opportunities in Lilongwe

The Umodzi Park Hotel and Convention Centre was lauded as the Most Consistent Performing Property in 2017 at the Peermont Top Achievers Awards, hosted recently at Emperors Palace Hotels Casino Conventions and Entertainment Resort. Umodzi Park has enjoyed impressive growth since its launch in May 2015, solidifying its position as a major contributor to the tourism industry in Malawi.

“The Most Consistent Performing category is one of only four awards that can be won by a Peermont unit,” says David Church, general manager at Umodzi Park. “The award is very special to us as it affirmed the consistency and effort we invested during 2017. This is also the first time a hotel outside of South Africa has won this award.”

The Peermont Top Achiever Awards form part of the company’s Sisonke employee relationship and rewards programme, which is made up of three elements – short-term, medium-term and long-term rewards.

Short-term rewards are offered in the form of scratch cards, where employees receive instant cash rewards of between R50 and R300. Medium-term rewards are in the form of Sisonke points that employees can earn and accumulate, redeeming them against a selection of prizes.

The Top Achiever Awards makes up the long-term rewards element and is staged at Emperors Palace during the first quarter of each year, in celebration of the previous year’s performance.

Umodzi Park won one of four main prizes, which included Best Performing Unit, Most Improved Unit, Most Innovative Unit and Most Consistent Performing Unit. Individual prizes were also awarded to the best performing staff members within each property, with an overall Peermont Top Achiever of the Year selected from these.

Strategically based in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe, Umodzi Park includes the Bingu Wa Mutharika International Convention Centre (BICC) and the five-star President Walmont hotel, the only five-star hotel in Malawi. The BICC boasts over 2500 secure parking bays and its Lilongwe Auditorium hosts 1500 delegates. The resort also features five 70-seater conference rooms and has been integral in boosting city hotel revenues by attracting international conventions to Lilongwe.

“It’s important to note that the award recognised more than budget and profitability achievements,” Church says. “Some of the areas that helped us win included consistently being a top-performing training hotel with the use of Lobster Ink continuously improving levels of guest feedback and being a group-wide top performer in our Food Consulting Services hygiene audits, with each annual audit being better that previous ratings.”

For more information on Umodzi Park, visit ww.umodzipark.co.mw. Connect with Peermont on Facebook or follow @peermont.