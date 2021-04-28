WATCH: 5 ways to enjoy Cape Town's oceans

The beaches around Cape Town are without a doubt some of the best in the world; however, not everybody enjoys spending a day in the sand at the beach.

When you're at the beach, what do you like doing? Sunbathing, swimming, or just watching the sunset?

If looking for new ways to enjoy the ocean, you'll be thrilled to know that there are a variety of other activities you can do to enjoy Cape Town’s oceans.

Briony Brookes, communications and PR manager for Cape Town Tourism, shares five different ways with us:

Stand-up paddleboarding

Stand-up paddleboarding, or SUP, is a water sport born from surfing. In the Mother City, this water experience can be enjoyed on the canals of the Waterfront or, if you plan to visit during the summer months, you can find board and paddle rentals on Clifton 4th Beach.

Shark cage diving

If you’re more of an adrenaline junkie and you’re keen to get up close with an apex predator, then shark cage diving is for you.

Marine Dynamics up the coast in Gansbaai is known to offer a top quality shark cage diving experience while promoting eco-tourism, research, and conservation and outreach projects.

With this experience, guests are able to enjoy various shark sightings.

Water bicycles

From a water bike, visitors are able to take in the stunning views of False Bay as well as encounter some of the friendly ocean animals that live in that neck of the woods or water. These bikes are non-motorised so if you’re ready for a pedal, this is for you.

The bikes don’t emit emissions nor do they pollute the oceans that you ride on. It’s an eco-friendly way to enjoy the waters of Cape Town.

Surfing

Cape Town has a massive surf culture and there are great surfing conditions almost any time of the year. Whether you’re looking for point breaks, beach breaks or giant reef breaks, the Mother City has options galore for everyone.

For those who have never surfed before but want to give it a shot, there are a number of surf schools in and around Cape Town.

Kayaking around Cape Town

Kayaking offers a great way to experience the ocean and its inhabitants up close while enjoying some spectacular views of the city. There are various kayaking tours that can be booked that will take up around Cape Town.

From Boulders Beach near Simon’s Town to a sunset cruise around the Atlantic Seaboard along Mouille Point, Sea Point and Clifton, there is a kayaking experience for all to enjoy.