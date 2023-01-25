WATCH: Drama as ‘Karen’ gets on flight without documents and refuses to leave

A ‘Karen’ chose defiance and refused to be escorted off an American Spirit Airlines flight to Cancun Mexico. In a video posted by one of the passengers on TikTok, the pilot is seen calmly negotiating with the woman to get off the flight but she refuses to leave her seat.

Story continues below Advertisement

@vonnieb11 #fyp #flyingspiritairlines ♬ original sound - Oh Vonnie B Knowin‼️ According to the pilot, the woman didn’t produce her passport and boarding pass, and bypassed the crew. He calmly requests her to vacate the flight and go to the authorities to show them her passport and boarding pass. “They are going to force you out, and then you’re going to go to jail,” says the pilot.

“Then have them physically remove me,” she responds. The pilot then reminds the lady that if she is physically removed off the plane by authorities, “everybody is going to have to come off the plane.” At this point, some of the passengers plead with the insolent woman to comply with authorities.

Story continues below Advertisement

The video of the defiant woman has received over 18 million views since it was posted on TikTok. @OhVonnieBKnowin, who recorded and posted the video, was a passenger on the flight and on her way to Cancun to celebrate her birthday. She posted a follow up video and revealed that the crew had called the cops because the woman had refused to comply.