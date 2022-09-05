WATCH: Flight diverted after passenger attacks staff over lack of champagne

Another member of staff is seen helping restrain the woman, who falls back into her seat before the clip ends.

A video shared on TikTok is making buzz over the internet which shows an elderly woman slapping a flight crew member mid-air after she was allegedly denied a glass of champagne.

Shared by megan_mellors18 with the caption, “What's a holiday without a bit of drama? Nice emergency diversion to Germany #jet2 #emergencylanding #arrested #munich,” the video has gained over three-hundred thousand views and a lot of comments.

According to reports, the elderly woman resorted to violence after she was allegedly denied the request for free champagne by the flight attendant on a British Airline Jet. As per reports, the incident happened on a flight from Manchester, UK, to Rhodes, Greece. Due to this disturbing incident, the pilot was forced to divert the plane to Munich, Germany. Reports also reveal that the woman was arrested on arrival at Munich Airport and potentially faces charges of being drunk on an aircraft and assault, after which the flight continued without her.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: "We can confirm that flight LS819 from Manchester to Rhodes was diverted to Munich Airport so that a disruptive passenger could be offloaded. We would like to apologise to customers for this unforeseen delay and any inconvenience caused.