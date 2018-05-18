Perhaps the couple would enjoy the Kruger National Park

Anticipation for tomorrow's big royal wedding is bubbling over. Despite rocky preparations following drama around Thomas Markle's (Meghan's father) alleged breach of royal etiquette which eventually resulted in the announcement that Prince Charles will walk her down the isle, it's all systems go. Amidst the fanfare, various companies have marked the occasion by conjuring up some creative marketing campaigns.

kulula joined the fun today by announcing that they've sent an official invitation to the soon-to-be-wed couple, whom they've affectionately bestowed the South African names, Thabang “Happiness” and Bontle “Beautiful”.

The invite requests that the couple consider taking a sho’t right and pop over for a Mzansi style honeymoon.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

kulula sought to entice the young royals to come and enjoy some of our castles, our love for the African sun and, lastly, our type of English breakfasts or errrrrrm…Mopani worms.

Should the newly weds wish to take kulula up on its offer to host them, kulula will offer to fly them around for “mahala”. Yikes, if only I could take the offer up in their stead.

All over the world South Africa is renowned as a magnificently beautiful country, but we are also a country with the warmest and most welcoming people. Just as the royal family welcomes Meghan into the royal family, who better than kulula.com to congratulate the new royal couple and as a wedding gift from South Africans, give the new princess a little fly-over, to show her all that South Africa has to offer.



