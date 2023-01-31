WATCH: Rude flight passenger blocked woman from taking a photo from the window seat

Okay, to be fair, a lot of people are annoyed by the selfie and influence culture. Others encourage those to “live in the moment” instead of capturing it. However, there’s no need to be rude. A TikToker was left shocked when another passenger stopped her from capturing the sunrise through the window on a flight.

‘’The audacity of this man on our flight who wouldn’t let me take a pic[ture] of the sunrise,’’ the caption read. “I mean, what’s the point of a window seat if you can’t get a good sunrise picture?” Catherine Harris, showed viewers how rude the passenger was when she tried to hold her phone up to snap the sunrise photo.

@catherineharris_ feral mode activated ♬ these videos are adorable - 🪶starling In the video clip uploaded, it is noted that while she held up her phone, a man’s crusty elbow can be seen knocking the woman’s phone from the window. One viewer ask if they had said anything and she responded with: ‘’We just laughed at him!!! (which made him do it more lol)’’ Other viewers said they would never have left like that, with some even opting to bite the rude passenger.

One comment read: ‘’I would take deep breaths and then tickle him. “Yeah, I don’t know about that, but I guess that’s better than biting someone’s elbow off.” “Sis was just trying to get a good photo of the sunrise, but, King elbow probably had a bad day.”