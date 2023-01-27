WATCH: Silver Nova to push the envelope in luxury cruise

Luxury cruise line, Silversea Cruises has given cruisers a sneak peak of its public venues aboard its new hybrid ship Silver Nova launching in August. Silver Nova’s maiden voyage is departing Venice on August 14 for a 7-night voyage around Croatia and Montenegro. According to Silversea Cruises, Silva Nova has the largest array of bars, lounges, and restaurants of any ultra-luxury cruise ship apart from being one of the most environmentally conscious ships ever built.

Silver Nova will offer guests the next iteration of Silversea’s unique take on luxury as one of the world’s most spacious ships as it will host 728 guests and features 10 bars and lounges, including eight distinct restaurants and an array of additional public venues. The cruise line said that with its new design approach, guests will benefit from an asymmetrical design, as well as a horizontal layout, which will heighten the ship’s sense of spaciousness and provide a natural flow between venues on entire decks. Some of the public spaces and venues include: The Dolce Vita Lounge, The Venetian Lounge, The Shelter, The Connoisseur’s Corner, The Observation Lounge, The Panorama Lounge, SALT Lab and Otium Spa.

Silversea Cruises president and CEO, Barbara Muckermann, said that in addition to her pioneering sustainability credentials, Silver Nova will unlock a new luxury experience for their guests, offering an industry-leading variety of bars, lounges, and restaurants with a new design approach for Silversea. “Silver Nova represents a milestone in our strategy to build the perfect ship for every itinerary, with her array of venues enhancing the guest experience to a new level. “Pushing boundaries in ultra-luxury travel, she will enrich the social aspect of cruising to unprecedented levels, fostering the strong sense of community that is core to life on board each Silversea ship.

