Travel is the biggest mind map of all time, there’s so much you can do and see. Are you planning your next holiday and wondering what type of adventure to embark on? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the perfect adventure style for you. However, by considering your personality, interests, and physical abilities, you can figure out the ideal adventure style that suits you. Towards the end of last year, Cape Town Tourism’s Domestic Travel Intent report found 85% of respondents plan to travel domestically in 2023. South African adventure lovers can take advantage of the upcoming April and May holidays by planning their next exciting getaway. Cape Union Mart has designed a ‘Choose-Your-Own-Adventure-Style’ quiz to help people pick their perfect adventure based on their specific style. Squiz through the quiz below to find where to go and what to take.

Odile Hufkie, Marketing Manager at Cape Union Mart, said: “As experts in adventure, we wanted to help people plot bucket-list adventures this holiday. Our quiz quickly tells you if you’re a casual adventurer, thrill seeker or outdoor lover. We then match your interests with local hot-spots and must-have gear.” Picture; Fabio Comparelli/Unsplash Which adventurer are you? What type of holiday do you prefer?

a. Relaxing on the beach b. Road-tripping through a new province c. Getting close to nature in the great outdoors

What is your level of physical fitness? a. I'm not that active, so I prefer to take it easy and enjoy leisurely activities b. I'm fairly active, but nothing too extreme

c. I'm in great shape and love pushing my limits What is your favourite outdoor activity? Reading a book on the beach or relaxing by the pool at a game reserve

Going on a hike and trying something new and scenic Engaging in high-intensity physical activities like bungee jumping or rock climbing How do you feel about camping?

a. It's not really my thing b. I love roughing it in the great outdoors c. I enjoy camping as a way to get closer to nature

Would you ever sky-dive? a. Nope, absolutely not b. Possibly, but I’d need to feel completely safe

c. Let’s take the leap! What is your ideal holiday destination? a. A luxurious resort in the wild

b. A new city that I can explore c. A rugged wilderness area with plenty of outdoor activities What is your level of comfort with heights?

I'm afraid of heights and prefer to stay close to the ground I'm comfortable with moderate heights but nothing too extreme I love the adrenaline rush of being at great heights

So, what’s your adventure personality? The Travel Adventurer (mostly As) If you view South Africa as your oyster and want to explore it all, then you're a travel adventurer. The best part about being a travel adventurer in Mzansi is very few countries can compete with our sheer natural beauty, from mesmerising mountains to our golden desert landscapes and tranquil beaches for hot, sunny days.

Where you should go: Your appetite for beauty hot spots means you’d be a great match for the Garden Route, the Kruger National Park, or the Elephant Coast. Knysna Elephant Park. What you should take:

Capture your experiences with the DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone, with its stunning aerial view video footage and high-resolution photos. Pairing it with its smart controller offers more rotation range for low-angle shots and True Vertical Shooting for endless creative opportunities. For the Casual Adventurer (mostly Bs) You’re a casual adventurer as you enjoy an occasional outdoor adventure, like camping with the family or a relaxed hike with friends.

Where you should go: There are various camping trails in South Africa where casual adventurers can lose themselves in the great outdoors with the option to pitch their tents and soak in natural surroundings. Adventurers can explore Port Beaufort’s 52.8km Whale Trail or challenge themselves along KwaZulu-Natal’s Nandi Falls Loop. The Drakensberg, Nandi Falls. Picture: Instagram What you should take:

“As exciting as it may be to plan an extended hike along one of our country’s adventurous trails, it’s crucial that hikers equip themselves with sturdy and durable footwear made from high-quality and long-lasting materials,’’ Hufkie adds. For the Outdoor Adventurer (mostly Cs) Outdoor adventurers are known for their bravery and excitement about the most extreme activities, from bungee jumping to skydiving or kayaking. Whether it’s jumping out a plane or off a bridge, so long as it’s safe, you’re here for it.

Where you should go: South African outdoor adventurers can get their hearts racing these Easter holidays by jumping off Kloofing Suicide Gorge, which, as the name suggests, is reserved for the adrenelin junkies; a daring combination of breathtaking hiking trails and compulsory jumps of up to 14 meters. If you’re in Cape Town you can explore the Zipline at South Africa forest adventures. If this didn’t sound thrilling enough, extreme adventurers should visit South Africa's Wild Swing, the world's highest gorge swing. This 100-metre swing will give outdoor adventurers the highest, fastest, and steepest swinging experience, in the scenic surrounds of Oribi Gorge.