Valley Lodge & Spa in Magaliesburg is the ideal place to enjoy the Easter weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city. This upmarket retreat is giving guests a unique opportunity to relax and unwind with a special Easter package. During one's stay, a guest's every whim will be catered for by a dedicated team who knows how to pamper.

The mood will be very much on Easter with an entertainment programme featuring music, Easter egg hunts and a giant bunny there to entertain the children.

The two night package, which is valid until April 2, includes Dinner, Bed, a full English breakfast, Spa package and some Easter surprises.

The package also includes tea and coffee and bottled water, a daily newspaper delivered to the room every morning and access to hotel facilities such as the well-equipped gym, outdoor pool, tennis courts, paddle boats on the river, nature reserve, walking trails and the bird sanctuary.

The Spa has a positive spiritual quality with it’s a appealing layout, easy-on-the-eye colours and ambient sounds wafting into one's space.

Guests will receive a R500 Spa voucher per person excluding packages. The internationally recognised Spa is a must and specials will be offered to enhance one's wellness on every level.

Sunday 1 April Valley Loddge & Spa will have, live entertainment, life-size Easter bunny, an Easter egg hunt and an Easter buffet lunch for which booking is essential.

Valley Lodge & Spa is enveloped by natural beauty, with lush greenery, an abundance of trees, and the Magalies river meandering through the property adds to the ambience.

On a good day you may even meet the wandering band of zebra who likes to graze within touching distance of guests. They inhabit the small nature reserve on the property which they share with Impala, African Wild Cats and some of the smaller species like Hedgehog, Rock Dassie and Tortoise.

Valley Lodge & Spa is less than an hour's drive from Johannesburg and takes jaded city dwellers into an eco-paradise where nature thrives.

For more information go to the website www.valleylodge.co.za or contact [email protected]

