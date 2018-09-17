German pilot Patrick Biedenkapp has made a name for himself on social media. Picture: Instagram.

German pilot Patrick Biedenkapp has made a name for himself on social media. The 30-year-old pilot, who flies to remote destinations in the world, has over 400 000 followers on Instagram. Biedenkapp, who flies for a major German airline is known as Pilot Patrick. Clinton Moodley spoke to Biedenkapp to find out about his profession and his travels. Patrick, tell us how did you get into this profession? It was never a dream to be a pilot. The desire to fly developed when I graduated from high school. As my love for aviation and travel grew, I knew that being a pilot was the job for me.

Can you recall your first flight? It was a local flight to Zadar in Croatia around ten years ago. It was a small propeller aeroplane, and I was with a flight instructor at the time. The take-off gave me goosebumps. Everything happened so fast, but it was an incredible experience.

What are the challenges of flying? One of the challenges is being able to adapt to changing situations. These include airport layouts, weather conditions or crew compositions. It can also be challenging being alert and concentrated, especially at 4 am in the morning.

What is your favourite place to visit? That’s easy. I would have to say Barcelona. The city has a unique vibe with great beaches.

Can you describe a day in your life? No day is ever the same. If I am not flying, I try to explore as much as I can. I use my layover time to discover new places and its people. It is during this time I try to get as much content as I can for my followers.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Besides getting paid to travel, I have the best office view of the world. Every time I see a sunset or sunrise up in the sky I know why I fly.

What is your most embarrassing moment? I always struggle to remember my last departure airport. I know, it is hilarious! After being to many destinations, I think it is normal that you cannot recall the last departure airport immediately, however, I still find it embarrassing (laughs).

With all that time flying and exploring exotic destinations, do you ever have spare time? Most of my spare moments are used to generate content for social media. My followers love to discover new places and to hear about my travels. I also try to make time for sport or going out for dinner with friends.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? I would like to be a captain (He is currently a first officer). I would love to fly a combination of long and short haul flights. Berlin is my hometown at the moment, but I could also imagine to live now and then close to the beach. By then I hope social media is still popular and I can continue to inspire my followers and help aspiring pilots with my tips.

What is your advice for aspiring travellers? Planning and preparation is the key to any successful trip. The journey starts as soon as you board an aircraft.

