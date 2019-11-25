From fireworks decorating the beautiful skyline across the amazing backdrops to vivacious street parties in the most sought-after cities, there is no shortage of amazing ways to bid farewell to this year and ring in 2020.
Rovaniemi
Proclaimed to be the official hometown of Santa Clause, visit Rovaniemi in Finland and rejoice one of a kind Christmas in this Finnish Village. Spotting the reindeer on the winter streets of Lapland is a perfect way to cherish this joyous occasion. An ideal winter landscape surrounded by snow-capped mountains; the giant Christmas trees decked with shimmering gifts is a sight to behold.