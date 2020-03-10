100 best places to watch the sunset around the world

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Whether you are in your backyard, a beach or a new destination, sunsets are the perfect way to end a day. Eyewear specialists Lensbest released a study that uses a data-driven approach to collate and determine the best spots around the world to watch a sunset. The company asked travel journalists from 46 countries to reveal the best spots to view a sunset in their home country and the places they visited across the world. The company said they received over 600 global locations nominations. The nominations were then compiled and refined using a score-based system into a final shortlist of the 100 best places to watch a sunset worldwide. Claiming the top spot was Santorini in Greece that claimed full marks out of a score of 100.

The travel journalists said the best season to watch the sunset was during the summer. Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona took the second spot with a score of 93.24, while Mykonos in Greece took the third spot with a score of 87.59.

South Africa fared well on the list with four appearances.

Kruger National Park, ranked 22nd on the list, received a total score of 70.63, while Table Mountain in Cape Town received a score 68.29.

Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Picture: Jad Limcaco

Camps Bay Beach and Llandudno Beach in Cape Town were placed 64 and 85 on the list.

The research found that the United States had the most nominated sunset-viewing spots, with 14 locations making the top 100. The UK and Italy came second, boasting 5 spots in the top 100 each.

Summer (46.06 percent of respondents) was the most recommended season to view a sunset, followed by Autumn (19.35 percent), Spring (17.64 percent) and Winter (16.95 percent).

Ling Fan-Montzka, Managing Director of Lensbest, said they wanted the list to become the ultimate must-see guide for those looking to see the best sunsets across the world, especially since it came from the world’s top travel experts.

“Long before social media influencers became popular, holidaymakers were looking to travel journalists for inspiration when comprising their travel bucket lists. Travel writers have the breadth of knowledge and experience that goes way beyond what the average nomad can boast, so it felt like a natural decision to defer to them when searching for the best places to watch a sunset.

Mykonos in Greece took the third spot with a score of 87.59. Picture: Sidharth Bhatia

“While it’s unsurprising that most people recommended summer as the ideal season to view a sunset in their chosen locations, it was also nice to see some examples of places that are beautiful sunset-periods in other seasons. Like the journalist who chose autumn for Uluru, Australia, or another who recommended winter as the ideal time to see a sunset in Key West, Florida,” he said.

See the full list here: https://www.lensbest.de/sunset-index-en/



