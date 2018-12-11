Da Nang is a coastal city in central Vietnam known for its sandy beaches and historical sites. Dubbed as the ‘new Thailand’, Da Nang offers an insight into the French colonial past and the Vietnam war.

It’s the fourth largest city in Vietnam and popular for its beaches and palm trees. Da Nang’s coastline stretches 30 kilometre





Perhaps visit the caves and Buddhist shrines in the Marble Mountains, or take a cable car to the French Village of Ba Na.

Other attractions include Son Tra Peninsula, and the Hai Van pass for motorcycle enthusiasts.

An average 7-night package can start from R16 000 (3-star) to R23 000 (5-star).





