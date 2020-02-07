4 holiday destinations for those who don't like lazing around the pool









Amalfi coast boasts a range of Mediterranean cuisine.Picture: Frans Van Heerden. Going on holiday to a foreign country is always fun, but it can be even more rewarding if you organise your trip around an activity you’re passionate about.' Snorkelling, cooking, camping are some of the destinations that hype travellers. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines shares 4 destinations to visit for those who desire adventure: Italy

Visit if you love: Cooking

Why go?

Food forms an integral part of Italian culture, so a cooking holiday in Italy is one of the most rewarding trips a food lover can take. Besides learning to cook authentic Italian dishes, you’ll be immersed in Italian culture and a truly beautiful natural setting. What’s not to love?

Where should you go?

It’s best to choose a cooking course based on the type of food you’re interested in cooking, which will depend on the region you visit (each region has particular dishes and specialities for which they’re known). On the Amalfi coast, for example, the emphasis is on Mediterranean cuisine, in Emilia Romagna it’s all about Bolognese and tortellini, while in Northern Italy, you’ll be in the home of risotto, polenta and Osso Buco.

Cefalu is another destination that offers stunning panoramic views and is the perfect place to embrace Sicilian art de vivre. Indulge in authentic Sicilian cuisine, relax against the backdrop of cobalt-blue waters, and dance the night away under the stars. Filled with authentic Sicilian charm, with Palermo within easy driving distance, Italian exploration awaits.

Curaçao

Visit if you love: Island style activities

Why go?

Curaçao, a Dutch Caribbean island, feels like a little piece of Europe on the edge of the Caribbean. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because the name has been shared across South Africa as the island that will serve as the picture-perfect island backdrop for the 9th season of the hit show Tropika Island of Treasure which will air in March 2020.

With glorious hidden beaches, a wild undeveloped windward coast, and over 65 dive sites to explore, Curaçao is quickly garnering appeal as one of the most progressive and pristine islands in the Caribbean.

California, USA

Visit if you love: Camping

Why go?

From deserts and forests to beaches and lakes, California’s natural beauty is as breathtaking as it is varied: swim in the crisp, clear waters of Lake Tahoe, sink into the huge expanse of the Mojave Desert, walk among Giant Redwoods and climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park – all within a manageable driving distance of each other.

No matter what your preference, California is superbly kitted out for camping enthusiasts, with literally hundreds of campsites, cabin rental spots and RV campgrounds available. The roads and facilities are good, and you can enjoy all the modern conveniences that you’d expect from a first world country.

Where should you go?

This all depends on what you’re looking for in terms of natural scenery and activities. In general, Southern California has warmer, sunnier weather and more of a beach/surfer culture, Central California is more Mediterranean-like, and Northern California is cooler but has a more rugged landscape in terms of rivers, lakes, forests and mountains.

Scotland

Visit if you love: Golf

Why go?

The modern game of golf originated in Scotland, so if you’re a fan of the sport, playing here is something of a pilgrimage. The country is steeped in history, so as well as being able to play a huge range of famous courses, you’re surrounded by the incredibly rich history, architecture and lush landscape.

Where should you go?

Choosing which courses to play can be overwhelming – there are over 550 to choose from! For this reason, it’s a good idea to choose one or two regions and stick to courses within those, such as in the Highlands or the Northeast. Or, you could choose to play the most iconic courses, such as St Andrews or Kingsbarns on the East Coast.

What sets Scottish golf apart is the abundance of links courses, which are characterised by the rough coastal landscape where you’re exposed to the elements – making this kind of golf a true challenge.