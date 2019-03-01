Bhutan is one of the countries that implement a tourist tax. Picture: Pixabay.

Many popular tourist destinations have implemented a tourist tax that is used to improve its infrastructure and tourist offerings. These taxes, added to plane tickets or accommodation prices, do not cause a big dent in your budget. Here are 5 countries who have implemented a tourist tax:

Bhutan: Bhutan in South Asia has an expensive tourist tax than any other country. Travellers will have to fork out around $250 (R33 521) a day. The country enforced the tax to preserve the natural resources and culture of the country.

Greece: Greece charges a stayover tax for international visitors. According to GTP Headlines, the stayover tax, based on the type of accommodation and rated hotels in the country, starts from 0.50 cents(R8) at one- and two-star hotels to 1 euro (R1) per a day.

Japan: Japan introduced its tourist tax, also known as a sayonara tax, in January. The tax costs 1000 yen (R125.99) According to The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO), the new levy has been introduced to enhance the country’s infrastructure. Travellers pay the fee when they leave the city.

Bali: The Bali government has implemented a $10(R141.20) tourist tax. With Bali being one of the most visited destinations in the world, the money will go towards a good cause. According to Bali Governor Wayan Koster, the levy will go towards the environment and preserving the Balinese culture.

Croatia: The demand for travellers to visit Croatia has increased in recent years and seeing the huge demand the Croatian government decided to raise its tourist tax by 25 percent during peak season travel. Travellers will pay 10 kuna(R21.58) The money will go towards marking the country as one of the leading destinations in the world.