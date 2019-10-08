5 destinations you can travel to via Mauritius









Mauritius is a gateway to other destinations. Picture: Pexels When you think of Mauritius, you probably think about white sand beaches, turquoise water and palm trees. Did you know that you can travel via Mauritius to a whole host of other fascinating destinations all over the world, many of which don’t have a palm tree in sight? Air Mauritius shares 5 destinations you can reach via Mauritius: Perth Flight time from Mauritius: 6 hours 30 minutes

With some of the sunniest weather in the country, be sure to pack your sunscreen as you explore Perth’s vibey streets and art culture. Immerse yourself in nature at Kings Park, which at 400 hectares is one of the world’s biggest urban parks and the most popular tourist destination in Western Australia.

A mix of grassed parklands, botanical gardens and natural bush, Kings Park also hosts Australia’s biggest wildflower show and exhibition each year. You can also learn more about the country’s indigenous art, food and history on a walking tour of the city with an Aboriginal guide, or visit some great wineries along the Margeret River region and sample award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay varietals.

Singapore

Flight time from Mauritius: 7 hours 10 minutes

Known as one of the most expensive cities in the world, and it’s easy to see why when you gaze upon sparkling clean streets or make your way around its dazzlingly futuristic architecture.

If you’re even a bit of a foodie, then you have to visit its famous food market, Lau Pa Sat, where you can sample delights such as hearty beef noodles in thick gravy, creamy prawn laksa, or delicious sticky dim sum.

London

Flight time from Mauritius: 12 hours 30 minutes

Corgis and curry, teapots and trainers, London is a heady mix of old and new. If you’re travelling with young children, they’ll delight in a visit to the Madame Tussauds wax museum, or to Legoland in Windsor (a short train ride away).

If you can find a babysitter, then explore London’s heady mix of nightclubs, bars and world-renowned Michelin-starred restaurants. London is a cultural global hub with music, art, fashion and literature offerings.

Delhi

Flight time from Mauritius: 7 hours 30 minutes

India’s historic capital is fast-paced and fairly chaotic, but it’s packed with plenty of interesting things to see and do. Start at the National Museum to get your head around India’s ancient civilisation, and then head to the Lodi Gardens for a meal. Or, take a walking tour around the original walled city of Old Delhi, including visiting historic gems such as the Red Fort.

If you are feeling energetic, attend one of the many dancing schools in the city where you can learn salsa, belly dancing, Bollywood dancing and more. Try delectable street food such as paranthas, a flatbread that you can stuff with potatoes, cauliflower, eggs or bananas.



Nairobi

Flight time from Mauritius: 4 hours 20 minutes

Kenya’s capital city combines growing urban sprawl with its world-famous wildlife. The Nairobi National Park is set on the city’s outskirts, making this one of the world’s only capital cities with a national park bordering it. Imagine glimpsing the silhouette of a giraffe against the shadow of a skyscraper?

The Karen Blixen Museum, where the writer of "Out of Africa" lived from 1914 to 1931, offers insight into her life.