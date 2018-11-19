Lufthansa is fast becoming one of the top airlines in the world. Picture: Supplied.

At the 2017 World Airline Awards, based on the survey responses of 19.8 million passengers from 105 different countries, Lufthansa won the award for the best airline in Europe. It came 7th worldwide. With its increasing popularity, Lufthansa has grown into a world-class airline, offering fine cuisine, phenomenal service and amenities.

Did you know that the Lufthansa Group generated total revenues of EUR 26.9 billion in the first nine months of 2018? Total revenues increased by 6 percent on the prior-year period, while traffic revenues were up 7 percent.

Here are 5 facts about the airline as revealed during a recent story on the airline’s Instagram page:



1. Lufthansa has hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport

2. Lufthansa commenced operations in 1955.

3. Lufthansa was the launch customer of the Boeing 737.

4. Lufthansa is the biggest airline in Europe.

5. Lufthansa is the world’s largest purchaser of caviar.