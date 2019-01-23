Dubai has plenty of budget-friendly activities to entertain travellers, even for a layover. Picture: Supplied.

Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates, is known for its luxury shopping, spice markets and beaches. Dubai has become a popular layover destination for many travellers who travel to other countries. While the airport may keep you thoroughly entertained with its innovative offerings, why not spend a few hours exploring this ultra-modern city?

Here are 5 free spots to visit in Dubai:

Coin Museum

Fancy a free guided tour of a coin museum? This museum, located at Al Fahidi historical district, near the court of His Highness the Ruler, runs along Al Seef street in the Big Souk (Market) in Bur Dubai. According to the Dubai Municipality, the museum houses more than 470 coins from different historical eras.

Al Khazzan Park: If you want to catch up on some reading or take the children out for a little play time, the Al Khazzan Park is one of the places to see when in Dubai. This solar powered park, between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Wasl Road, is one of the city’s most popular green spaces. Be sure to stop at the cafe for a refreshment or meal.

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, located at Dubai Creek, covers an area of 620 hectares featuring sabkhas saline flats, intertidal mudflats and mangroves, small lagoons and pools. Popular for its flamingos' sightings, the sanctuary is home to a range of bird and animal species. Visitors can go directly to the sanctuary and register on the visitors’ logbook to enter. Visit http://wildlife-ae.herokuapp.com/en/index.php# for more information.

The Dubai Canal: The Dubai Canal is one of the best places to see the city. The 3.2km waterway connects to the inland part of the Creek to the Arabian Gulf. The waterfront also includes a promenade featuring a manmade waterfall and bridges.

Dubai Fountain

Known as the world’s tallest performing fountain, the Dubai Fountain stretches over 275 metres in length. According to its website, it rests on a 30-acre Burj Lake and shoots over 22,000 gallons of water with impressive colour sequences. Mark the moment by taking a selfie or a video.



