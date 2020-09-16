5 reasons why Bonang and Pinky Girl need their own travel show

Bonang Matheba and Tebogo "Pinky Girl" Mekgwe won our hearts in ’Being Bonang’, offering one-liners that left the Twitterverse in a frenzy. While Bonang confirmed that ’Being Bonang’ won’t return for season 4, it hasn't stopped us from wanting a Bonang X Pinky Girl travel show, which we hope will become a reality when international borders open soon. Here are five reasons why we will watch a Bonang and Pinky Girl travel show: Their chemistry is undeniable Bonang and Pinky Girl are cousin goals. There's undeniable chemistry whenever they appear in a scene together, which will offer many fun-filled moments on camera and as they explore a new destination.

Queen B will choose only the best destinations

Bonang is the queen of travel, regularly travelling to destinations like France, New York and Prague, to name but a few. We'd love to see the pair travel to locations within South Africa, whether it's a beach trip to Durban, an adventure weekend in the Garden Route or a luxury spa weekend in the Western Cape. We hope they also explore Africa- from Lagos to Cairo.

One-liners for days

They are the queens of one-liners, and a travel show will introduce us to a new travel language. I am pretty sure they would make tons of money if they came up with a travel t-shirt range baring those one-liners.

We want to know their travel tips and hacks

I mean, who wouldn't want to know how Bonang and Pinky Girl pack for a trip, or what their secret hacks are when they explore a new destination? We want to know it all and then some.

The show will bring in crazy ratings

Whatever Bonang touches turns to gold, so imagine what would happen if they add Pinky Girl to the mix. I am sure the TV stations are trying to make the travel show happen as you read this.