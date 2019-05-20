People have many different reasons why they travel. Picture: Pexels.

Ever heard the saying “It is better to see something once than to hear about it a thousand times.” People have many different reasons why they travel. They want to take in a destination through its landmarks, cuisine and activities. Most of all, they want to enjoy every experience.

Here are common reasons why people travel:

It’s an escape: With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, some people need an escape. They want to book somewhere with their loved ones or take a solo trip to get away from the daily stresses that life may throw at them. It is also a great way to be a tourist and not worry much about your life back home, even if it is just for a few days.

To learn something new: The world has so much to offer travellers. Whether it’s a staycation at a local village in South Africa or exploring the rice paddies in Bali, travellers yearn to learn something new. With the travel market offering immersive experiences, tourists are ditching the popular attractions for activities that will enrich them.

R&R: People work hard all year and use travel to get a little rest and restoration. Travellers have different ways of relaxing though: some may unwind by the pool at their resort while others may find solace exploring the destination with a jam-packed itinerary.

To tick off a bucket list: Most people have a list of places they want to experience and travel to a destination for that purpose. From walking the Great Wall of China, celebrating New Years at Times Square in New York to booking a Game Of Thrones tour in Malta and Ireland, the list of bucket list destinations are plenty.

To be inspired: Travel has a way of inspiring people. Most travellers generate interesting business ideas and are more productive when they are in a new location. Most plan trips when they need to gain inspiration.

