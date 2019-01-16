Amsterdam among the student-friendly holiday hotspots to see in 2019. Picture: All Supplied.

When you’re living on a student budget, it’s very hard to justify spending money on an air ticket. Jane Davidson, Director of Development Promotions, which represents Topdeck Travel in South Africa, said it helped to view travel as an opportunity to grow and learn about the world, which in turn does wonder for the mind, body and soul. “Travel makes you more independent, plays a role in transforming you into a globally-minded individual and inspires you to do more and give more over the years as you work towards obtaining your degree or diploma.

“Unless your financial situation is particularly dire, travel is the best thing that you can spend your extra cash on. As the famous adage goes ‘Travel while you’re young and able’. The experience is far more valuable than money will ever be,” she said.

Davidson shared the top student-friendly destinations worldwide:



Prague



The capital city of the Czech Republic, Prague is home to a few must-sees guaranteed to interest trendy students. The John Lennon memorial wall, for example, is a graffiti-covered jaw-dropper that puts even the most impressive wall art in Braamies to shame. It’s chockfull of John Lennon-inspired artwork, as well as tributes to famous Beatles songs – and it’s sure to make an amazing backdrop for a selfie!





Morocco



Students looking for an injection of culture without breaking the bank will find plenty of opportunities to do so in Morocco. Explore the Hassan II Mosque (one of the largest Mosques in the world that took around seven years of round-the-clock construction to complete), visit the Hassan Tower, and take in the awe-inspiring views of the Roman ruins at Volubilis – a UNESCO World Heritage Site.



Bali

Missed the beach or lacking some inner peace this summer? Bali ticks the box for more topping up your tan. Centre yourself with a spot of yoga, gobble up Indonesian food at its finest or sail the ocean on a banana boat. There’s nothing boring or ordinary about Bali.

“My roommate and I are both adventure and adrenalin junkies – even when we’re on holiday, we can’t seem to sit still! We visited Bali together in our second year of varsity and loved every second of the experience. We went snorkelling, diving and even got some locals to (try to) teach us to surf,” said drama student Abigail Roos.

“Another highlight was going to the Ubud Monkey Forest – a sanctuary of the Balinese long-tailed monkey. It was beautiful, and those monkeys are super cute,” she added.



Amsterdam



If a laid-back holiday isn’t quite your style, you’ll love active, adventurous Amsterdam. Why not hop on a bicycle (there are more than 881 000 in the city) and ride through the enthralling Dutch capital? Or how about a cruise on the canal?



Uganda



A perfect option for students wanting to stick closer to home, Uganda and its mountain gorillas is a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience. Trek through the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, observe 100 other species of mammals at the Queen Elizabeth National Park and appreciate the best of what nature has to offer at Lake Bunyonyi.