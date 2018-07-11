From London to New York, actress and model Phuti Khomo is living her best travel life. Pictures and videos: Instagram.

Whether it's wearing elaborate headpieces in Chinatown London Market, shopping up a storm in Paris or enjoying the tranquil waters of Maldives, actress and model Phuti Khomo is living her best travel life. Khomo, best known for her role as fashion designer Carol Chabeliin the SABC2 soapie Muvhango, is an avid jetsetter who stays at some of the most gorgeous hotels and destinations.

Here are 5 destinations we loved and had massive FOMO:



Tiffindell Ski Resort

Known as one of the two ski resorts in Southern Africa Tiffindell Ski Resort has built its reputation as being a winter retreat. The bubbly SA celeb was seen trying her hand at skiing and enjoying the cold weather.

Paris

No one can resist Paris, France. Whether it was exploring the Gardens of Versailles or enjoying a meal at a corner cafe, Khomo showcased exactly what the city had to offer.

Maldives

Known for its beaches, blue lagoons and extensive reefs, Maldives is a tropical nation in the Indian Ocean composed of 26 ring-shaped atolls, which are made up of more than 1,000 coral islands. Khomo, who stayed at one of the nearby resorts, took some amazing snaps that showcase its calming ocean.

In one, she plays on a swing and the other, she naps on a hammock.

“Finally made it😅Let me get my nap on. Happy Sunday y’all…” she posted.





New York

Who doesn’t love New York? Khomo was seen taking a late night stroll in the Big Apple. She even treated us to an image of the iconic Times Square.





Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

Khomo also toured the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, one of the world’s most iconic bridges. She said of the experience: “Felt like Mary Jane Watson (Spider Man's girlfriend) waiting for Spider-Man.😜😝🕸🕸🕷” in a photograph of her with the bridge in the background.