Tropical islands, vast deserts, Iceland, the Himalayan mountains or the French Riviera, pick your scene and change the setting to R&R

Home to one of 25 wonders of the world, Blue Lagoon Iceland is a place where the powers of geothermal seawater create transformational spa journeys. The spa is located in a lava field near Grindavík on the Reykjanes Peninsula and the warm waters are rich in minerals like silica and sulphur.

2 Thailand

Heal with nature after interacting with rescued elephants, exploring spectacular mountain trails or bamboo jungles with spa treatments that incorporate at the Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle in Chiang Rai.

3 Utah

The Amangiri spa in a desert surrounded by the Grand Canyon, Lake Powell, Bryce and Zion National Parks and the Grand Staircase, offers the best of both worlds.

4 Italy

Perhaps best known for hosting Justin Timberlake’s wedding, the Borgo Egnazia Hotel was designed to look like a traditional Puglia village. Its Vair Spa is a modern take on a traditional Roman bath house.

5 Dubai

Situated at the Park Hyatt Dubai, Amara is an Arabian oasis, with relaxing indoor treatment rooms, a tranquil garden and private poolside cabanas.

6 India

Ananda is an award-winning luxury destination spa resort on the foothills of the Himalayan mountains in northern India, which integrates traditional Ayurveda, yoga and Vedanta with wellness experiences, fitness and healthy organic cuisine.

7 Turkey

Kate Moss is known to undertake the Master Detox when she visits The LifeCo spa in Turkey. The week-long programme designed by celebrity nutritionist Amanda Hamilton includes daily juices blended with bentonite clay, wheat grass shots and a warm broth.

There are also specialist supplements and inclusive support treatments.