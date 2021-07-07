9 countries that offer digital nomad visas

During the pandemic, the tourism sector has borne the brunt of the lockdown restrictions, resulting in an economic crisis for many countries. As such, several governments are now focusing on attracting foreign-employed workers by passing work-from-anywhere legislation and granting specialised visas to digital nomads.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to adapt to remote work and that has provided us the luxury of opting to travel while we work. Although we've always seen digital nomads working remotely, it's suddenly become the new normal for everyone. While some countries have leapt at the chance to attract more tourists and recover the tourism sector, others are yet to catch on.

As listed in the Work-from-Anywhere Index, below are some of the few countries that now offer digital nomad visas: Estonia Greece

Mexico Australia United Arab Emirates

Portugal Iceland Croatia

Those that have announced legislation include: Bali Thailand

Colombia In February, The Western Cape MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier also requested South Africa to introduce a remote working visa. Maynier presented his request to the Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and the Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi.