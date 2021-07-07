9 countries that offer digital nomad visas
During the pandemic, the tourism sector has borne the brunt of the lockdown restrictions, resulting in an economic crisis for many countries.
As such, several governments are now focusing on attracting foreign-employed workers by passing work-from-anywhere legislation and granting specialised visas to digital nomads.
The Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to adapt to remote work and that has provided us the luxury of opting to travel while we work.
Although we've always seen digital nomads working remotely, it's suddenly become the new normal for everyone.
While some countries have leapt at the chance to attract more tourists and recover the tourism sector, others are yet to catch on.
As listed in the Work-from-Anywhere Index, below are some of the few countries that now offer digital nomad visas:
Estonia
Greece
Mexico
Australia
United Arab Emirates
Portugal
Iceland
Croatia
Those that have announced legislation include:
Bali
Thailand
Colombia
In February, The Western Cape MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier also requested South Africa to introduce a remote working visa.
Maynier presented his request to the Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and the Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi.
He said digital nomad tourists were an important market as they were more resilient to the challenges of the pandemic.
When Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivered his State of the Province (Sopa) in February, he announced plans to lobby the government to offer remote working visas to tourists.
Winde said the visa would be a significant contribution to the recovery of the tourism sector in South Africa.