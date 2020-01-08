FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa Airbus A380-800 aircraft lands at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

German airline giant Lufthansa said on Wednesday it would not overfly Iran and Iraq “until further notice”, after Tehran launched missiles at US bases in Iraq. “We are no longer overflying Iran and Iraq until further notice,” a Lufthansa spokesperson told AFP, adding that Wednesday’s daily Frankfurt-Tehran flight was cancelled, while Saturday’s twice-weekly service to northern Iraqi city Erbil would also not depart.

Air France also said it has suspended until further notice flying through Iranian and Iraqi airspace after Iran fired ballistic missiles against bases housing US troops in Iraq.

“As a precautionary measure and following news of air strikes underway, Air France has decided to suspend until further notice all flights through Iranian and Iraqi airspace,” an Air France spokesperson told AFP.

