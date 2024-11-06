Airline introduces Michelin-starred menus for flights from Paris to Johannesburg and Cape Town

Travellers embarking from Paris to Johannesburg and Cape Town with Air France are set to experience the best of French fine dining. France’s national carrier revealed that it has launched Michelin-starred menus for its travellers are available in its airport lounges and on board its flights departing from Paris.

According to the airline, triple Michelin-starred chef Jérôme Banctel is the latest chef to join its team, alongside Nina Métayer, Glenn Viel, Philippe Rigollot, Frédéric Simonin, Michel Roth, Josselin Marie and Alain Ducasse and his teams. “To create these menus showcasing French fine dining, the chefs work together with Servair, the world leader in in-flight catering, using fresh, local produce that varies according to the season. “In a responsible approach, the meat, poultry, milk products and eggs on each menu are of French origin, and the fish is sourced from sustainable fisheries.

“Vegetarian menus are also systematically available in all airport lounges and on board all the airline’s flights,” said the carrier. The airline also said that Chef Banctel’s dishes will be served on the menu available in the long-haul Business cabin. The chef draws inspiration from his native Brittany in creating dishes to be enjoyed all over the world and was awarded three Michelin stars in 2024.