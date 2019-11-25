Alec Baldwin wanted to sell "everything [he] owned" to live in hotels around the world.
The 'Motherless Brooklyn' actor - who has grown-up daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger and Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 17 months, with spouse Hilaria - was keen to give his young children amazing experiences in different cities and though his wife found the plan "amusing", she was worried about the practicalities.
He said: "I had a great plan once. And I really mean this. I said to my wife, 'Let's liquidate everything we own!
"We have a house on Long Island. We have our apartment in Greenwich Village. Let's sell everything. Convert it into cash. And we'll stay in the most beautiful hotels around the world.
"One year in each city, during the kids' childhood. We're in Vienna, we're in Tokyo, we're in Cape Town. Rome, Paris, London. Moscow! Madrid!'