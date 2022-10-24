10 of the most picture perfect autumn locations

As much as we are heading into summer on this side of the world, the north is enjoying all the beauty that comes with autumn. Autumn is synonymous with cool weather, rich shades of colour, from chocolates, deep wines to bright oranges.

If you’re travelling to the other side of the world, be prepared to be mesmerised by picturesque scenery. Here are some of the most unforgettable autumnal locations that are at the top of our vision boards. These locations have the highest boards and pins on Pinterest. Seoul, South Korea View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah || South Korea (@paris__seoul) The capital of South Korea, Seoul, has a combined total of 176,202 pins on Pinterest. With modern skyscrapers, pop culture and high-tech subways joined with Buddhist temples, palaces and blossom trees, it’s no surprise this city makes for a beautiful location during autumn months.

Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany Neuschwanstein Castle in the Autumn. Picture: Instagram Neuschwanstein Castle is a 19th-century historic palace on a hill above the village, Hohenschwangau, near Füssen in southwest Bavaria. Germany is home to two out of the top 20 locations, with The Bavarian Alps coming in 18th spot. Loire Valley, France

A beautiful and well manicured garden at Châteaux of the Loire Valley. Picture: Instagram Loire Valley has 83,040 pins on Pinterest. The Loire Valley spans over 280 kilometres and is located in the middle section of the Loire River in central France, creating beautiful views during autumn months. Loire Valley had the highest number of boards analysed at 1,026! Piedmont, Italy Piedmont is located on the border with France and Switzerland. Picture: Instagram This region of Italy, bordering France and Switzerland, has 80,285 pins on Pinterest. The region sits at the foot of the Alps and is known for sophisticated cuisine and wines such as Barolo. Turin, the capital, has abundant baroque architecture and the monumental landmark Mole Antonelliana, with its soaring spire.

Lake Tahoe, USA The stunning colours of Emerald Bay captured on camera. Picture: Instagram Lake Tahoe is a large freshwater lake in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, straddling the border of California and Nevada. It’s known for its beaches and ski resorts and has 77,375 pins on Pinterest. Lombardy, Italy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel | Nature | Photography (@creamytraveling) Lombardy is a region in Northern Italy. Its capital, Milan, is a global hub of fashion and finance, with many high-end shops and restaurants. Its Gothic Duomo di Milano Cathedral and Santa Maria delle Grazie Convent, housing Leonardo da Vinci’s painting of “The Last Supper,” testify to centuries of art and culture. North of Milan, Lake Como is an upscale alpine resort with dramatic scenery, and the region has 74,242 pins. Douro Valley, Portugal Picote Dam is a concrete arch dam on the Douro. Picture:Instagram The Douro River is the highest-flow river on the Iberian Peninsula. It rises near Duruelo de la Sierra in Soria Province, central Spain, meanders south briefly, then flows generally west through the north-west part of central Spain and into northern Portugal, to its mouth at Porto, the second largest city of Portugal. The Douro Valley has 61,528 pins.

Nara, Japan Explore beautiful historic temples with autumnal foliage in the background. Picture: instagram Nara is the capital of Japan’s Nara Prefecture in south-central Honshu. The city, with significant temples and artwork dating to the 8th century, has 59 071 pins on Pinterest. Deer roam in Nara Park, the site of Tōdai-ji temple. Daibutsu, Tōdai-ji's 15m-high bronze Buddha, is displayed in a large wooden hall. Lake Louise, Canada

Take a hike and watch the Rocky Mountains turn to autumn. Picture: Instagram Lake Louise is a hamlet in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies, known for its turquoise, glacier-fed lake ringed by high peaks and overlooked by a stately chateau. Hiking trails wind up to the Lake Agnes Tea House for bird's-eye views. There's a canoe dock in summer and a skating rink on the frozen lake in winter. The Lake Louise Ski Resort features a wildlife interpretive centre at the top of a gondola, and the beauty has 58 297 pins. Cape Winelands, South Africa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Winelands | South Africa (@thecapewinelands) The Cape Winelands in South Africa also feature on this list of spectacular places to visit in the autumn. As one of the most beautiful autumnal hotspots around the world, The Cape Winelands are known for its exceptional wine, breathtaking beauty and vine-woven valleys, which have a total of 22,523 Pinterest pins.