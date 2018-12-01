There’s no doubting that Goa is one of India’s gems. A short flight from either Dehli or Mumbai makes this state a perfect stopover. There are many great qualities to Goa. It is famous for its 17th-century churches and beach scene.

And there is plenty to do.

Travellers can indulge in an array of water sports including surfing, paragliding, motorboating and snorkelling, or see panthers and sloths at Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary or Mollem National Park.

Old Goa is evident of the region’s ancient roots and perfect for those who are curious to learn more about the history.

As anywhere in India, one has to indulge in their divine food offerings. Among them are Bebinca, a dessert made from ghee and coconut milk.

Curry and seafood lovers should try the Crab Xec Xec that is made with fresh crab, coconut, coriander and dry roasted spices or the fish curry rice.

An average 7-night package for Goa can start from R15 800 (3-star) to R25 000 (5-star).



