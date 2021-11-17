5 destinations South Africans are travelling to this summer and much it will cost them

The travel forecast for the South African summer is looking up now that most countries have reopened their borders. And, it seems the South African demand to travel to international travel destinations is fast rising.

According to Cheapflights’ data, searches for flights in October were up by about 240% month-on-month. The travel site found that flights within Africa for the summer period tripled in the past month, rising by about 276%. Searches for flights to Europe were up by approximately 65% compared to the same period in 2019.

Much of this may have to do with the reasonable flight fares. Cheapflights revealed that flight prices dropped by one-fourth (-26%) on average compared to 2019. Here are the destinations South African travellers want to see and how much it would cost:

India India has long been a bucket list destination for South Africa. Known for its culture and cuisine, India offers guests iconic landmarks, friendly locals and so much more.

Cheapflights data shows a drastic jump in year-on-year searches from South Africa. In 2021, it is up by approximately 92%. Flights start from R16 400.

Zimbabwe Zimbabwe is also a fan favourite for SA travellers. Cheapflights recorded a 677% increase in flight searches from South Africa to Zimbabwe compared to 2019.

Visit Victoria Falls, located on the Zambezi River, at the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe. Or explore the nature reserves, especially Hwange National Park and Mana Pools National Park. Flights start from R3 800, down by around 28% compared to 2019.

United Kingdom The searches for flights to the UK have increased by 77% compared to 2019. After being removed from the UK Red List in October, many South Africans booked flights to see loved ones or explore the UK’s stunning scenery and landmarks.

Explore the famed attractions like Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, Stonehenge, London Eye, Edinburgh Castle, Windsor Castle and national parks. Or take the off the beaten path and explore small towns like Warwick and Rye in England, Cushendall in Northern Ireland and Plockton in Scotland. Cheapflights revealed that flight prices are about 10% lower now than in 2019.

Flights start from R10 200. US The US opened to vaccinated South African travellers this month.

Cheapflights said flight searches have increased by about 55% compared to 2019. Travellers to the US have plenty to keep them occupied, whether they want to explore the national parks, head to Los Angeles or New York or take a road trip to Vegas. Travellers can also explore the lesser explored attractions like The Apostle Islands in Wisconsin, Lincoln City in Oregon or Carova Beach in North Carolina. According to Cheapflights, flight prices have decreased by 18%. Flights start from R14 150.

United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates have become top destinations for South African travellers. Dubai, in particular, lures guests with its world-class shopping, iconic buildings, tantalising cuisine, and a wide array of tourist activities.