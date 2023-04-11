5 kid-friendly international holiday spots to visit this year

Planning a kid-friendly itinerary, especially for international travel, might seem scary and daunting at first, but it's a lot of fun once you take the first step towards it. While you can travel to any country with your kids, there are some countries that are especially kid-friendly thanks to the amenities they offer.

Amenities such as kids’ clubs, kid-friendly attractions, a wide variety of food for fussy eaters, and stroller-friendly walkways are some of the things which make a country seem more attractive for kids than others. This holiday, surprise your kids with an international trip to these five countries and see their happiness radiate. Singapore

With loads of fun activities and vibrant places to visit, Singapore is an ideal travel destination for kids. It is extremely safe, public transport such as cabs and buses are affordable, and it offers many child-friendly attractions, such as the Singapore Zoo, Sentosa Island, and Changi Jurassic Mile.

Lapland Located in Finland, it is also known as the land of Magical Natural Phenomena, or Santa Claus's home town (yes, you heard us right!).

It looks literally like a land out of a fairy tale! Kids can meet the "real" Santa Claus, play in snow-laden forests, and even feed baby reindeer (baby Rudolph maybe?). It also offers plenty of options for parents to enjoy, such as watching the Northern Lights and Midnight Sun, and staying in an igloo.

Bali One of the most popular tourist destinations, Bali is famous for its beaches, temples and the wide variety of sports it offers. To have a relaxing holiday, choose a hotel with kids’ clubs and a wide range of food options.

Take your kids to the Bali Zoo, Waterbom Waterpark, and Ubud Monkey Forest, and soak up the flora and fauna.

Australia Australia’s diverse cities and natural landscapes have something for everyone, from young adventurers and teen beach-seekers to culture-craving grown-ups and foodies of all ages.

Australia's diverse cities and natural landscapes have something for everyone, from young adventurers and teen beach-seekers to culture-craving grown-ups and foodies of all ages. Visit the Grampians if you want a taste of adventure, roam around Sydney and go to the National Dinosaur Museum, explore the Gold Coast, go snorkelling at The Great Barrier Reef, and see kangaroos and koala bears. Europe

Choosing the proper destination is key to having a fun time in Europe. You can go to Barcelona, Lisbon, Copenhagen, and Reykjavik and see the Lisbon Oceanarium, The Blue Planet, and Tivoli Gardens Amusement Park, among others.

Keep this checklist handy while planning your international trip Research, research, research: It is important to plan everything to avoid last-minute hiccups, including the weather of the country you want to visit, the political climate, attractions, adventure activities, entry fees to the transport cost, the accommodation, the eateries, the laws to the safety regulations, and the culture to the locals. Keep your travel-related documents in one place: These include a passport, visa, international driving licence, travel maps, flight tickets, travel insurance, and medical prescriptions, if any.