5 Muslim-friendly destinations to add to your travel bucket list in 2023

According to holidaytourstravel, halal travel destinations are a rapidly growing market segment that cannot be ignored in today’s travel and tourism industry, and it’s estimated that the Muslim travel market is worth around US$ 190 billion. There are three factors to consider when looking for the perfect Muslim-friendly destination.

These include easy and convenient access to prayer facilities, access to halal food or restaurants and the absence of Islamophobia where female travellers are allowed to wear hijabs without limitation. With that being said, the intrinsic purpose of travel is to increase awareness of underlying connections and associations with other cultures and for the traveller to gain didactic value from their experience. Here are five Muslim-friendly destinations to explore or add to your travel bucket list for 2023.

Maldives Enjoy the island life in the Maldives. Picture: Unsplash The Maldives is primarily an Islamic country and therefore aligned with the specific requirements of Muslim travellers and non-Muslim travellers. Due to its proximity to the Middle East, it has become a popular holiday destination for Muslim couples and families. The jaw-dropping beauty and outstanding hospitality of this nation make it one of the most preferred tourist destinations around the world.

A villa with a water slide at Ozen Reserve Bolifushi. Picture: Instagram There are plenty of ultra luxurious resorts that offer all kinds of exotic food, entertainment options, grooming and rejuvenation services, and water activities like scuba diving and snorkelling for their guests. Consider a stay at Ozen Reserve Bolifushi from R24 355 a night for the Earth Pool Villa Sunrise. Instanbul, Türkiye

Istanbul is the 8th most visited city in the world, with roughly 13.7 million tourists in 2019. As a result, Türkiye has become one of the most popular halal holiday destinations. The destination is seeped in history, heritage and culture, it’s easy to see why this vast country is a top attraction. A suit at Wome Deluxe. Picture: Instagram When it comes to food, halal restaurants are common even if you do not spot a halal sign or certification. Foodies are sure to enjoy meze platters consisting of hummus, cheese, olive oil and meat filled crispy pastries to tender kebabs marinated to perfection. Türkiye’s halal tourism industry has sky-rocketed in recent years, with new openings of hotels and resorts that offer privacy and an alcohol-free environment.

Consider a stay at Wome Deluxe, which has a women-only beach, from R4 754 per night for 2. Thailand Wiang Kum Kam, in northern Thailand. Picture: Unsplash Though Thailand’s Bangkok is known around the world as a city that doesn’t sleep due to its thriving, buzzing nightlife, bars, restaurants and full moon parties and Thai massages, surprisingly, it is also a top halal-friendly destination.

Thailand features all the amenities needed for halal-friendly travel such as ample prayer facilities, halal food and hotels. This is because Islam is the second biggest religion in Thailand, with around 12% of the population made up of Muslims and the majority being Buddhists. The Athenee Hotel’s Rattanakosin Suite. Picture: Instagram Also, the further you travel south in the country, the greater the number of Muslims, as southern Thailand borders Malaysia. Places like Wat Phra Kaew and the Grand Palace in Bangkok are two of the most stunning examples of great tourist attractions for Muslim travellers to visit. Consider a stay at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok for R7 231 a night for 2.

Singapore Marina Bay, Singapore. Picture: Unsplash Singapore is an epic halal-friendly country which guarantees astronomical experiences and great food. The country is a melting pot of cultures made up of Chinese, Malays, Indians and other minority races, hence, the culinary scene is like no other, with readily available halal options. The country is also well-equipped with ample prayer facilities, with mosques and suraus (Islamic assembly buildings) located in almost every corner of the city. For those who need a moment of peace, the Sultan Mosque and Istana Mosque are two of the largest and most popular mosques for prayer.

Masjid Sultan in Singapore is the country’s most iconic mosque. Picture: Unsplash Masjid Sultan is the country’s most iconic mosque, built in 1823 for the Sultan at the time. Located near popular Haji Lane, a hotspot for insta-worthy murals, boutiques and trendy cafes, you can easily spot Masjid Sultan by its grand golden dome. After prayers, Muslims can have their pick of the numerous halal eateries around the area. Definite must-tries are the country’s national dish, Hainanese Chicken Rice, Chilli Crab, Singapore laksa and rojak. Consider a stay at the Marina Bay Sands Singapore from R13 757 a night for 2.

Indonesia Morning view on the lovely Tegelalang rice terraces north of Ubud, Tegelalang, Bali. Picture: Unsplash As the country with the largest Muslim population on the planet, Indonesia is an easy pick when it comes to halal-friendly travel. Halal food is the norm and you can easily find mosques of all shapes and sizes throughout the country. Indonesia is a sprawling country made up of over 17 000 islands and many travellers from around the world fall in love with this beautiful and tourist-friendly country and return time and again to explore the immense selection of islands, natural escapes and experiences.

Discover luxury in every detail at The Oberoi Resort Lombok’s Luxury Pavilion. Picture: Instagram Just 40 km east of Bali is Muslim-friendly Lombok island, also known as The Island of a Thousand Mosques. Indonesian food is famous for its unique blend of flavours and spices and of course, it’s all halal. Whether you choose to visit Jakarta, the bustling capital, or one of the many beautiful islands like Raja Ampat, the Gili Islands, Nusa Penida or Lombok, Indonesia is definitely one of the best Muslim holiday destinations. Consider a stay at The Oberoi Beach Resort, Lombok from R3 094 a night for 2.